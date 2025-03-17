Parallel Advisors LLC Has $11.36 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Valued Retirements Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $424,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VIG stock opened at $193.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.94 and a 200-day moving average of $199.03.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

