Parallel Advisors LLC Has $27.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,302,000 after acquiring an additional 123,492 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,981,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.