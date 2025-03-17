Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $22,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $78.42 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

