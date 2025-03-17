Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 519 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $174.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.