Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 658 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $7,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,780,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,396,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEHC opened at $81.97 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

