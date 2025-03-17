Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.08 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

