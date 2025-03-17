Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Moderna were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,276 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Moderna by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Moderna by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,075,000 after purchasing an additional 535,273 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $23,825,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 773,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,715 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of MRNA opened at $34.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.86.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
