Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Insider Bradley Scott Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC traded up $7.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.86. The stock had a trading volume of 898,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,669. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.78. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $242.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,396,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,201,000 after buying an additional 1,388,533 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,617 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,375,000 after purchasing an additional 369,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $63,923,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $60,882,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.80.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

