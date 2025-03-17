PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $59,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

