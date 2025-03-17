PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.27 and last traded at $69.25. 1,868,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,049,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.