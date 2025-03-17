Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.22, but opened at $9.00. Perimeter Solutions shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 39,826 shares traded.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.01 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Perimeter Solutions

About Perimeter Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

