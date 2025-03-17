Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Position in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:FACTU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:FACTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FACTU. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit in the fourth quarter worth $6,041,000.

FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit Stock Performance

Shares of FACTU stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.

FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile

We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

