Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $4 Million in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I makes up about 2.3% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $3,998,000.

Get Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of CCIR opened at $11.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, involving one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded on October 26, 2021 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.