Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 120.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Personalis from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $3.63 on Monday. Personalis has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 2,827.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

