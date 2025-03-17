Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lowered by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,024 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $59,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $239,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $5,954,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,426 shares in the company, valued at $81,495,308.62. This represents a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $151.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $236.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $159.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.