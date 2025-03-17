Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 213.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 44.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $48.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APOG

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.