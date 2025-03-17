Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March makes up about 1.2% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at $73,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FMAR stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $777.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.