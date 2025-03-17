Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 36,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VWO opened at $46.08 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

