Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Plato Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.77 million, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

Plato Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plato Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.