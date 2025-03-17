Polen Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 47,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,472,000 after acquiring an additional 324,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $111.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

