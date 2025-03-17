Polen Capital Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 71.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 38.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 51,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 375.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SITE stock opened at $122.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

