Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 182.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,232 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 184,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 78,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $378.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.55 and a 200 day moving average of $401.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

