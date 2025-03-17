Polen Capital Management LLC Invests $4.18 Million in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,000. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of WillScot Mobile Mini at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 54,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Timothy D. Boswell bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 199.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.67%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

