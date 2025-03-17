Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 9,770 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Dynatrace by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Dynatrace by 3.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $48.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $63.00.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. This trade represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

