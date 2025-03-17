Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Trading 8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $32.92. 33,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 307,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.
Power Solutions International Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $797.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66.
Insider Transactions at Power Solutions International
In other news, major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 15,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $562,456.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,116,729.10. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 50,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Power Solutions International
Power Solutions International Company Profile
Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Power Solutions International
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Grocery Outlet Insider and Institutional Buyers Signal Bottom
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Consumers Are Cutting Back, But These 3 Stocks Will Stay Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.