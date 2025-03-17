Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Trading 8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $32.92. 33,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 307,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Power Solutions International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $797.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Power Solutions International

In other news, major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 15,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $562,456.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,116,729.10. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 50,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.