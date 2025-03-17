PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Shares Down 19.7% – Here’s What Happened

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 19.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). Approximately 12,086,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,641,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.64 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Trading Down 20.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £23.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.63.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

