PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Raised by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 425.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $113.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.61.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 57.51%.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,835.55. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

