Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the February 13th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.7 days.
Prada Stock Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:PRDSF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. Prada has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $9.32.
About Prada
