Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the February 13th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.7 days.

Prada Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:PRDSF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. Prada has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $9.32.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

