Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. 119,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,997,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $502.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

