Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Update

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the February 13th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Probe Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PROBF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,187. Probe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

About Probe Gold

Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec.

