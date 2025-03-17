Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – March 17th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and CleanSpark are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that are directly involved in the bitcoin ecosystem, such as mining, trading, or facilitating bitcoin transactions. They provide investors with an opportunity to gain indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price movements while benefitting from the broader growth and adoption of cryptocurrency technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $47.48. 10,759,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,496,484. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $12.81. 14,351,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,146,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 5.95. MARA has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $7.92. 11,321,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,901,730. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 4.20. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84.

