Promising Cloud Storage Stocks To Consider – March 16th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares in companies that provide digital data storage services through cloud computing infrastructure, enabling users to save and access data over the internet instead of relying on local hardware. These stocks typically represent investments in technology firms that capitalize on the growing need for scalable, secure, and efficient cloud storage solutions across various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NTAP stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.98. 1,751,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,420. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $10.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,865. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.48. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $190.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,273. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

