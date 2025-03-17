ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Stake Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,728 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $10,406,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $9,793,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $6,711,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 563.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 61,356 shares during the period. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 388,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,895,000 after acquiring an additional 53,310 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $83.82 on Monday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.87.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

