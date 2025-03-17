Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 1.5% of Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Prologis Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $111.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

