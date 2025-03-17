Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF makes up about 4.5% of Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD owned approximately 1.38% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

KCE stock opened at $125.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $505.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.81. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $103.87 and a 52 week high of $149.66.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

