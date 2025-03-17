Quantum Computing Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 81,028 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 32% compared to the average daily volume of 61,360 call options.

Quantum Computing Price Performance

QUBT stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $8.02. 78,827,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,987,365. Quantum Computing has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 3.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

