Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in February

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 3,020,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.1 days.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $24.97 on Monday. Quebecor has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $26.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services.

