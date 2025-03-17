Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in February

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 3,020,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.1 days.
Quebecor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $24.97 on Monday. Quebecor has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $26.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66.
Quebecor Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Resilient Investing: 3 Stocks Built to Weather Market Volatility
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Gold Breaks $3,000: What’s Driving the Rally and How to Invest?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Adobe Earnings Are In: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.