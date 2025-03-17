Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Solventum (SOLV)

Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2025 – Solventum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Solventum had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $71.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Solventum had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Solventum had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Solventum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Solventum had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.04. 852,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,733. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.29. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,472,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Solventum by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Ananym Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $17,620,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

