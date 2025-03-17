Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for EQT (EQT)

EQT (NYSE: EQT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – EQT was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating.

2/25/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – EQT had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/12/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2025 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2025 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – EQT was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,560,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in EQT by 104.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of EQT by 36.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,733 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EQT by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in EQT by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

