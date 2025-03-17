Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/6/2025 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $201.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $240.00 to $245.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Veeva Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $283.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $217.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Veeva Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2025 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2025 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2025 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $261.00.

1/23/2025 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2025 – Veeva Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $3.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.65. The stock had a trading volume of 426,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,052. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.25 and a 12-month high of $258.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,201 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,293,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,132,000 after acquiring an additional 47,872 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,355,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,213,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,609,000 after acquiring an additional 232,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

