Reviewing Pamt (PAMT) & Its Peers

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pamt to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Pamt and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pamt
|-4.45%
|-2.58%
|-1.07%
|Pamt Competitors
|3.33%
|8.16%
|4.84%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Pamt and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pamt
|$714.65 million
|-$31.80 million
|-8.84
|Pamt Competitors
|$3.49 billion
|$148.13 million
|19.13
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pamt and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pamt
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Pamt Competitors
|301
|1823
|1632
|39
|2.37
Pamt currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.91%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 34.99%. Given Pamt’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pamt has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
22.1% of Pamt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Pamt has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt’s peers have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Pamt peers beat Pamt on 12 of the 13 factors compared.
About Pamt
PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.
