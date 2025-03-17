Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Revival Gold Trading Up 6.7 %
OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. 101,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,452. Revival Gold has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.
Revival Gold Company Profile
