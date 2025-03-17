Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 81,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:RBKB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174. The company has a market capitalization of $113.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.74. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 15.89%.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

