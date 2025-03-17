Ripple USD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.10 Million (RLUSD)

Ripple USD (RLUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Ripple USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Ripple USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripple USD has a total market cap of $53.10 million and $24.40 million worth of Ripple USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,178.95 or 0.99817927 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82,838.52 or 0.99409395 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Ripple USD

Ripple USD’s total supply is 141,492,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,100,129 tokens. Ripple USD’s official Twitter account is @ripple. Ripple USD’s official website is ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin.

Buying and Selling Ripple USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripple USD (RLUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Ripple USD has a current supply of 141,492,871.84. The last known price of Ripple USD is 0.99999469 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $23,746,771.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripple USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripple USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripple USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

