Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,731 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 79,943 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 74,522 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,078 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $18.81 on Monday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

