Rockport Wealth LLC Buys 9,309 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Rockport Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 3.1% of Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rockport Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,242,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,528,000 after purchasing an additional 953,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 135.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 650,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 47.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 406,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $58.45 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

