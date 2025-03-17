Rockport Wealth LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rockport Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.64 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

