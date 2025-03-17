Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.9 %

ROK stock opened at $260.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $308.70.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $255,178.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $490,242.93. This trade represents a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.14, for a total transaction of $145,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,716.70. The trade was a 20.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Stephens upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.68.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

