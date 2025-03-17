Royce & Associates LP Has $27.44 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,559 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.30% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $27,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $84,139,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,233,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,518,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,034,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

AIT opened at $224.90 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.68 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.41.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

