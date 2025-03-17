Royce & Associates LP Sells 18,600 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.79% of Agilysys worth $28,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 117.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Price Performance

AGYS opened at $74.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94 and a beta of 0.98. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $155,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,766.98. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total value of $725,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,076 shares in the company, valued at $22,533,787.68. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,740. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

